Salisbury earns certification as “Certified Retirement Community”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a press release from the City of Salisbury, Salisbury has been named a certified North Carolina Retirement Community through the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership (EDPNC). The honor recognizes localities in the state that boast programs, initiatives and an overall quality of life that retired adults desire.
“This is yet another aspect of our community demonstrating that Salisbury is a place for everyone to live and thrive,” said Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins.
“We’ve long said that Salisbury is an ideal location for retirees to live, connect and play as they enter their retirement years,” said Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “Our community has a wide variety of cultural, artistic, educational and wellness-focused programs that specifically cater to an older population. Salisbury’s location to two large cities, a relatively low cost-of-living and a welcoming, inclusive environment makes us an ideal retirement community. We invite retirees and those near retirement to explore what Salisbury has to offer.”
According to the EDPNC, “This designation certifies that the city has passed a stringent test of readiness and met a rigorous set of requirements prescribed by the General Assembly, including a comprehensive community survey and assessment tools that span numerous dimensions reflective of the community's preparedness for retiree attraction. This designation also means the city is prepared to provide the amenities, services and opportunities needed for retirees to enjoy active and productive lives--such as housing, healthcare, transportation and recreational activities.”
North Carolina communities are evaluated on criteria, including:
· Demographics
· Local economy
· Housing and Technology
· Healthcare
· Leisure and Cultural Opportunities
· Services for Retirees
· Community/Education/Military
During the 2008 short session, the N.C. General Assembly recognized the inherent abundance of quality living that the state offers and established the N.C. Certified Retirement Community Program (S.B. 1627) as a vehicle to designate communities that offer this unprecedented quality of living that is sought by the mature community.
For more information on Retire NC, visit www.retirenc.com.
