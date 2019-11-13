Runners prepare for Charlotte Marathon weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Marathon kicks off on Saturday morning in Uptown as runners from around the country will gather in the Queen City to participate in the annual event.
The marathon race will take place around Center City and surrounding neighborhoods, taking participants from Uptown to Elizabeth, NODA, Plaza Midwood and more.
In addition to the marathon, participants are also welcome to sign up for the half-marathon, 5k, relay race and the kid’s one mile program.
Anyone interested in more information can visit the Charlotte Marathon site here!
