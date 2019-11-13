Red Cross assisting residents after house fire in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of a house in Kannapolis that caught fire Wednesday morning are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Debbie Circle. Officials say a neighbor called 911 to report the flames.
Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, but the home was already heavily damaged.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
