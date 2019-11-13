A puppy with a tail on his head was abandoned. Then the internet fell in love with him.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WBTV) - The internet has a new, adorable superstar - a puppy with a tail growing out of his head now appropriately named “Narwhal.”
However, we may never have even known he exists if not for a kindhearted woman and equally loving, non-profit rescue group in Missouri. You see, Narwhal was found abandoned in the freezing cold along with an older dog, Papa Smurf. Luckily, a woman spotted the furry pair and took them to Mac the Pitbull rescue.
After the group posted about their new rescue on Facebook, Narwhal’s fanbase began growing exponentially. Less than five days later, that original post had been shared thousands of times and had over a thousand comments.
Then came the videos, making it clear immediately that Narwhal is a normal, energetic and healthy puppy.
Of course, the “million dollar question” is whether Narwhal’s extra tail actually wags.
“The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!" the group says.
On Tuesday, Narwhal got his first x-rays to make sure the tail isn’t causing any issues. There was good news:
With all the attention coming in for Narwhal, Rochelle Stefan with Mac the Pitbull says they’re hoping some of the other dogs who need a furever home will get some love too.
Stefan says while their ultimate plan is to eventually find Narwhal that perfect home as well, it may be some time. The group wants to continue to monitor the tail to make sure it won’t become a health problem as the puppy grows older.
In the meantime, the list of those hoping to adopt the unicorn puppy will surely be growing just as fast as his fame.
