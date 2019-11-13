One charged after power equipment stolen from Mooresville and Charlotte found being sold at Rowan County flea market

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The deals some customers were getting on brand new power equipment at the Webb Road Flea Market last weekend apparently were too good to be true. Detectives with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office have discovered that the equipment was all stolen from locations in Charlotte and Mooresville.
According to Captain John Sifford of the RCSO, deputies received information that stolen equipment was being sold at a set of tables on the lower end of the flea market, located at 375 Leach Road.
Detectives went to the flea market on Sunday and found a man with a U-Haul van who was selling what appeared to be new equipment, including Stihl concrete saws, Dewalt cordless table saws, RedMax leaf blowers, and many other such items.
Darrick Anthony Fewell, 53, or Charlotte, was selling the items. Farrick told deputies that he works as a warehouse manager for Warco Construction.
Detectives asked Fewell where he got the items, and he replied that he purchased them from another party he only knows as “Black."
The investigators asked Fewell the price for one of the Stihl concrete saws. Fewell said he bought the saw from Black for approximately $200, but was selling it for between $300 - $400. The retail on the same item is $1050, according to investigators.
After looking up serial numbers of some of the items, detectives determined that they had been stolen. Some items were from a break in at United Rentals in Mooresville, others came from a break in that occurred an hour earlier at Doors By Design International in Charlotte.
At this point the detectives shut down the tables where Fewell was selling the equipment, even though they say potential customers kept inquiring about buying items.
Fewell was charged with three counts of possession of stolen goods, and three counts related to prescription drugs found in the can. Fewell is now out on $50,000 bond.
Detectives also seized $4267 in cash that Fewell had in a fanny pack that he was wearing.
Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be possible. They are also wanting to see if there is any connection to a recent break in at James River Equipment in Salisbury.
On October 30, more than $35,000 worth of Stihl equipment was taken from the James River location on Julian Road. A U-Haul van or trailer was also used in that case. Deputies say that so far, they can’t tie any of the recovered property found at the flea market to the James River case.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.