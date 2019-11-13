North Rowan High earns designation from Apple

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - North Rowan High School has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2019–2022 for its innovative approach to challenge-based learning empowered by Apple technology.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use technology to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching, and the school environment and have documented results of academic accomplishment.
“I could not be more proud of the work being accomplished at North Rowan High under the leadership of principal Meredith Williams,” says Dr. Lynn Moody, Superintendent. “This recognition speaks to the forward thinking and hard work of NRHS teachers, students, staff and the community. It is exciting to watch their growth through this process of innovation and transformation.”
“The Apple Distinguished School recognition speaks to our school community’s commitment to nurturing each student’s unique gifts and talents in pursuit of their personal True North,” states NRHS Principal Meredith Williams. “This work requires strategic but creative thinking,” Williams explains. “Our staff engages students through real-world, community based experiences and personally relevant challenges, even when these methods required that we reimagine our approach to many traditional school processes.”
The selection of North Rowan High School as an Apple Distinguished School highlights North’s success as an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic accomplishment.
According to administrators, students at North Rowan High engage in challenge-based learning daily leveraging their access to technology and maker tools across the core contents and in a unique design lab course. Challenges allow students to solve real-world problems on a local and global scale while developing the core skills of collaboration, communication, agency, creative and critical thinking. As students address these challenges they create products, shared through media such as film, iBooks, music, art, and photography. These experiences support the development of all learners towards graduating as competent, confident, and involved citizens whose individual compass has its own True North.
