North Rowan High earns designation from Apple

According to administrators, students at North Rowan High engage in challenge-based learning daily leveraging their access to technology and maker tools across the core contents and in a unique design lab course. Challenges allow students to solve real-world problems on a local and global scale while developing the core skills of collaboration, communication, agency, creative and critical thinking. As students address these challenges they create products, shared through media such as film, iBooks, music, art, and photography. These experiences support the development of all learners towards graduating as competent, confident, and involved citizens whose individual compass has its own True North.