Mecklenburg County Commissioner declines upcoming reelection bid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Susan B. Harden, the County Commissioner representing District 5 in Mecklenburg County, has formally announced that she will not be seeking reelection in 2020.
In a statement released to the public, Harden stressed her desire to embody a short-term model of political service as well as her desire to further advocate for education in the region as reasons for her decision.
Just a week ago, Commissioner Harden watched one of her top priorities fail at the ballot box, the quarter cent sales tax. Harden was a vocal supporter of the sales tax to raise funds for the Arts and Science Council.
Harden and other Mecklenburg County Commissioners are also facing a lawsuit from the Mecklenburg County Republican Party alleging they violated open meeting laws during last year’s budget process. WBTV uncovered that Harden made amendment proposals on the budget adjustment in emails to other county commissioners.
