Man charged with assaulting woman, trying to steal car during on argument on I-85

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a domestic situation on the side of the road off I-85 ended with a woman being assaulted and the man she was with being chased and apprehended by police.
Police say that on Saturday, Dustin Craig Sutphin, 25, of Salisbury, was arguing with a woman when they pulled the car off the side of I-85. The woman’s two-year-old child was in the car at the time.
As the two argued, Sutphin tried to take off in her car. The woman tried to jump on Sutphin to prevent him from leaving. Sutphin then grabbed the woman by the neck and threw her to the ground.
The woman was calling 911 when Sutphin took her phone.
Two other drivers who witnessed the incident then pulled up and blocked the car in. Sutphin then ran off into the woods.
Sutphin, who was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous case, was caught by police who tracked the device to the Sheetz gas station off Old Concord Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard.
When police were talking to Sutphin, he told them that he had thrown the woman’s phone in the woods while he was running. An officer then checked the dining area at Sheetz and found the phone hooked to a charger.
Sutphin was charged with common law robbery, assault on a female, attempted motor vehicle theft, and interfering with emergency communications.
