Family escapes house fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A family of three escaped a fire that destroyed their home in Lancaster County early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on Walden Road, near Fleming Crossroad. Fire officials say the family - one adult and two children - made it out safely. Their home, however, was destroyed.
Crews battled the blaze for about 45 minutes before getting the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said they believe the flames were sparked by an electrical issue or a faulty appliance.
