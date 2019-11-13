Dangerously cold wind chills overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight for the North Carolina mountains as wind chills will drop below zero for at least several hours. In addition, icy patches will be forming on area roadways in the high country making travel tricky, even dangerous in untreated spots.
Looking beyond, you’ll have no problem finding the sunshine over the next few days but don’t expect it to warm things up much. Record lows are possible both Wednesday and Thursday morning, but that’s still not the end of it. In fact, we don’t expect to hit an average high temperature again for at least the next week.
A coastal storm will develop toward the end of the week which may spread some pockets of rain into our region on Friday and perhaps linger into parts of Saturday, but we’re not expecting at this point to see any icy precipitation form. Overall the weekend looks cool and mainly dry.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
