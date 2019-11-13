Cold air in no hurry to depart...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back today, but it will be unseasonably cold with afternoon readings only getting back the low to mid 40s and there will still be a bit of a breeze to contend with as well. Mostly clear skies remain in the forecast tonight with temperatures bottoming out just above the record of 21° set in 2013.
Early sunshine Thursday will give way to increasing clouds with cold afternoon temperatures again in the middle 40s. A few rain showers may develop late Thursday, lingering through Friday as another cold front moves across the region and a coastal storm takes shape.
That storm could throw a few more showers our way even into early Saturday – especially south/east of I-85 – before a drying trend kicks in Saturday afternoon. Sunday will likely be the prettier day of the weekend, as sunshine is expected to be in abundance…good news for the Panthers game.
High temperatures look to be in the low to middle 50s for Friday and both days of the weekend.
Stay warm and have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.