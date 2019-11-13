CMS names new general counsel, approves therapist request, creates new office within district

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) addressed numerous things during Tuesday night’s school board meeting including a naming new general counsel, creating a new office within the district, and a request for more funds going towards therapists at an alternative school.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education appointed André F. Mayes general counsel on Nov. 12. Mayes has been deputy general counsel to the Board since 2008 and succeeds current general counsel George E. Battle III, who is leaving CMS to become a vice chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Mayes was a senior attorney in the school law practice group at Clark Hill, PLC in Birmingham, Mich. from 2005-2008 before joining CMS in 2008 as deputy general counsel to the Board of Education. Mayes also served as general counsel and director of operations for the Dorchester County Board of Education in Cambridge, Md., from 2003-2005.
“I am honored to be the next general counsel for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education,” Mayes said. “George and I have worked together for 10 years and I will miss his leadership. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that we have established. The CMS legal department will continue its work as a team to provide legal advice and counsel to the Board and to meet the legal needs of the district.”
Mayes will begin working on the transition with Battle immediately and will take over as general counsel Jan. 4, 2020.
The board voted to create the new Office of Compliance and Transparency within the district.
Although some members were apprehensive, the board passed its creation, in hopes of having further conversations about what its roles would carry out.
The district says CMS will not have to require any additional funding for its creation, as there is the potential for existing staff to fill the roles within the office.
The grant asks for just over $425,000 from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, and it would be used towards getting therapists at Turning Point Academy (TPA).
TPA, the district’s alternative school, would use the money to get trauma training for teachers - plus training for staff on how to approach children with anxiety depression, trauma or conduct problems, issues which students at alternative schools often face.