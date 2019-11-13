CMS to discuss leadership for Office of Compliance and Transparency during special meeting, sources say

Friday’s meeting is expected to center around potentially putting someone in the new chief position that was created at the office. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 12, 2019 at 10:42 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 10:42 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) is expected to discuss leadership for the new Office of Compliance and Transparency during a special meeting on Friday, sources tell WBTV.

Friday’s meeting is expected to center around potentially putting someone in the new chief position that was created at the office.

The CMS board voted to create the Office of Compliance and Transparency at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The Office of Compliance and Transparency will assist the board to ensure employees implement, follow and execute federal and state laws and the Board’s policies.

Another function of the office is to investigate any credible allegations of serious misconduct against the Superintendent, General Counsel, or any Associate Superintendent.

