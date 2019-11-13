City Council approves $50 million LYNX Silver Line design contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council took its first step forward in building the LYNX Silver Line, passing a $50 million contract to design the project. The Silver Line would run from Matthews to Belmont but a couple of council members are concerned about how the billion dollar project will be paid for.
Mayor Vi Lyles was vocal in her support of passing the contract, which will start preparing design plans and begin the environmental process. Lyles says the project will help residents in East Charlotte find reliable transportation to get to and from work.
“If we’re going to have people live in our city, work in our city we have to provide transportation options.” Lyles said.
Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera and several of her colleagues also said that the time was now to start the massive project.
“If we don’t invest this money right now then we might as well say we’re not going to invest in our infrastructure.,” Ajmera said.
Councilmen Tariq Bokhari and Ed Driggs were the only two council members to vote against the contract. Both elected officials cited concerns about how the city will pay for the Silver Line moving forward.
Driggs noted that Charlotte had previously had a funding source for the Blue Line.
“In this case we’re jumping into a void,” Driggs said.
CATS CEO John Lewis ensured Driggs that the city would have the ability to back out of the $50 million contract if issues arise with the project moving forward.
City Manager Marcus Jones says that the design phase will take anywhere from two to three years instead of the five to seven years that was previously told to council.
The $50 million contract is with the company WSP USA Inc and will be paid for with the CATS Capital Improvement Program. Council members also approved a $1.15 million contract with Kittelson & Associates, Inc. for planning services.
