Charlotte man sentenced after conspiring to defraud the IRS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An area man was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of defrauding the IRS of over $500,000.
A jury found Arthur Joseph Gerard III guilty in September 2018 of working with his client, Reuben DeHaan, to hide $2.7 million in gross receipts through DeHaan’s holistic medicine business.
Through multiple layers of deception including the use of straw companies and by cashing DeHaan’s checks personally, Gerard was found to be responsible for a $560,000 tax loss for the IRS between 2007 and 2016.
In addition to the 46 month prison sentence, Gerard was also ordered to spend an additional three years on supervised release and to pay the IRS back $567,665 in retribution.
DeHaan had previously been convicted of multiple offenses including tax evasion in 2016.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.