Caldwell County woman arrested for sexual offense with a minor

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman in Caldwell County was taken into custody and charged with a sex offense on November 9 after officials determined that she had had sexual relations with a minor.
Lisa Hendren has been formally charged with a statutory sex offense and is currently being held under $50,000 bond due to incidents that were first reported in October.
The victim, a 14-year-old male, was found to have explicit images of Hendren on his phone during an initial investigation into the matter.
No further information has been released at this time.
