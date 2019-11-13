Bitter cold invades the N.C. mountains (a little snow too)

BEACH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday seemed warm and early fall-like to most folks in the Banner Elk/Beech Mountain communities, then 24 hours later, it felt more like a mid-winter January day than Nov. 12.
By noon, the temperature on Beech Mountain was 17 degrees with a wind chill of 6. Banner Elk was just a few degrees warmer.
“It is so cold,“ said Sara Moody as she walked to take some pictures of the snow that had come with the cold. “I am dressed in layers and still freezing.”
The cold moved in overnight with some rain leading the way which quickly turned to snow. Only a couple of inches fell and that mostly ended by early afternoon but high winds kept it moving.
Roads were in good shape once crews put salt and sand down, but blowing snow kept covering some sections from time to time.
On Beech Mountain, Police Captain Renee Carpenter urged folks to stay home overnight, and travel only when necessary.
“Yes, it will be dangerous,” Carpenter said.
The fear is that someone might slide off a road and not be found for hours. The wind chill is expected to be at or below zero overnight in some locations.
As temperatures continued to drop, that seemed more likely as the day went on. By nightfall, the temperature on Beech Mountain was 8 degrees, and still falling.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.