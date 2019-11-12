Tracking the latest closings for the Winter Weather Advisory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As winter weather is forecasted for the North Carolina High Country, WBTV will be keeping you up-to-date with all of the latest closings and delays.
Whenever a new update is announced for local schools, governments, businesses and more, we will have that information for our audience on this page.
Currently, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the North Carolina Mountains for Tuesday, including Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties.
We will begin to see precipitation move in early on Tuesday morning, moving from west to east. The mountains will be the first to see the rain and it will change over to snow as the temperatures fall. You could potentially see a few hours of snow falling in the higher elevations.
By the time all is said and done, you could pick up half an inch to three inches of snow, with higher amounts possible in higher elevations.
LOCAL CLOSINGS:
LOCAL DELAYS:
-Avery County schools will be on a 3-hour delay for Tuesday, November 12
