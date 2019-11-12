Take your pick: Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory gets underway overnight as a cold front ushers in rain, followed by some freezing rain, then sleet, then snow in our mountain counties. Sounds delightful! Oh, and then some brutally cold sub-zero wind chills will arrive by the end of the day Tuesday.
So breaking it down a bit further, the worst of this really hits the high country just before and during daybreak with the rain starting and followed by the wintry mix thereafter. In addition to any icy mixture that falls around the populated areas, our best call for accumulating snow lands around an inch at this point. The highest elevations around the peaks could see two to four inches.
Wind chills in the mountains will dive into the teens as the sun rises and fall below zero by Tuesday evening. The cold air will overtake the rest of our region as well with windchills in the teens by the end of the day.
The rain moves east of I-77 by early afternoon and totally departing our eastern counties by 5pm. Many of us will see the sun appear before sunset. Looking beyond Tuesday, plenty of sunshine will follow this week, but heat will be hard to come by as highs remain in the 40s through Thursday and we’ll be threatening record lows Wednesday and Thursday morning as we bottom out in the low 20s!
Stay warm!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
