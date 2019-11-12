Strange lights seen over Phoenix

A Luke Air Force Base representative said the lights observed on Monday, Nov. 11, were not a result of its operations. (Source: U.S. Air Force)
November 12, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a scene eerily reminiscent of previous sightings over the past two decades, strange lights were observed in the sky over Phoenix on Monday, Nov. 12.

As seen in a YouTube video recorded by an azfamily viewer, Joey, at least three lights of varying brightness appear in a diagonal line.

An article in azfamily.com said the lights appeared at about 7 p.m. Some viewers reported seeing up to 15 lights. Read the entire article and see more videos HERE.

So far, there is no explanation for Monday’s lights, but a representative for Luke Air Force Base said the lights were not a result of its operations.

