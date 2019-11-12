Sister of woman killed in Lancaster Co. wants murderer to face justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who is now accused of murdering two people months apart is on the loose.
Derrick Alan McIlwain, 41, is suspected of killing 45-year-old Alvin Fletcher last week in Ballantyne. Law enforcement in South Carolina was already searching for him for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Kimberly Alger, back in May.
For Kristen Deya, the loss of her little sister Kim is still fresh.
“To know that the person who’s responsible is still out there, it gets harder," Deya said.
She watched as Kim dated McIlwain and the little sister she knew slipped away.
“He had held a gun to her head and unfortunately her young children were witness to this,” she said. “My sister knew things were getting worse.”
Deya says McIlwain went to jail after this incident but when he was released on bond he returned home to Kim. Her body was found near an abandoned home in Lancaster County days after her mother begged her to leave McIlwain.
“She told my mom that last time, ‘He does love me, he didn’t kill me,'” Deya said.
Her pain turned to anger when she heard that police believe McIlwain went on to strike again. CMPD is charging him with the murder of Fletcher, who Deya says is his cousin.
“To find out that he’s been so close but yet so far, it just really makes you mad," she said.
She believes friends or family is helping McIlwain hide. She has a message for him.
“Do the right thing," she said. "Stop being the coward. Stop running. Stop hiding. Enough. It’s gone on long enough.”
Police say there’s a multi-state manhunt for McIlwain. They say he could be in North Carolina, South Carolina, or even Georgia.
If you know where he is, call 911.
