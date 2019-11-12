SC woman sentenced to five years in prison for opioid death

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A 47-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for an opioid death in Lancaster County.
According to the Office of the Solicitor, 47-year-old Valerie Dunn was sentenced to serve five years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in court Tuesday.
Dunn was initially charged with distribution of a controlled substance/narcotic drug (heroin).
At the plea hearing, Chief Deputy Solicitor Lisa Collins asked the court to sentence the Dunn to the maximum sentence of five years.
Collins stated that, although initially charged with distribution, the plea to involuntary manslaughter was a better reflection of the facts of this case, in that the person who received the drugs subsequently died from the heroin which also contained fentanyl.
The Honorable Judge Brian Gibbons sentenced Dunn to serve the maximum sentence of five years in prison. At the plea hearing, Dunn expressed deep regret and sorrow for the incident.
The incident occurred in April 2018 and was investigated by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
