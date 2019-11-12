S.C. man pleads guilty to killing wife with hammer, sentenced to life in prison

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster man will serve life in prison after confessing to killing his wife over a reported argument about a television in 2017.
Matthew James Alman pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in the death of 58-year-old Mildred Burris Arnold.
Arnold was found dead in her home on the 200 block of South York Street on Oct. 29, 2017. Arnold’s daughter, April Mosley, told WBTV that she hadn’t heard from her mother and went to her home to check on her. She said she kicked down the door and found her mother lifeless inside.
"I kicked in the door and we walked through the house, it smelled of ammonia and Pine-Sol... and we started walking through the house," Mosley said. "My sister went to my nephew's room and found blood. I came running and found my mom laying there and she was cold."
Police said in 2017 that Alman, “had given false information to other family members concerning her whereabouts and activities over the past 24 hours.”
During the investigation, Alman was arrested on an unrelated charge. During that booking process, investigators found what they believed was blood on his clothing.
A search of the crime scene, officials said, also turned up a pair of boots - believed to be Alman's - with blood on them as well as a framing hammer.
Investigators said they believe the hammer, which also had blood and hair on it, was used to kill Arnold.
Prosecutors said Arnold reportedly got mad at Alman for selling a television, and that could have started an argument that led to the murder. The defense said he was on drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident.
