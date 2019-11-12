S.C. man charged with shooting into two houses

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina man faces an attempted murder charge after investigators accused him of shooting into two separate houses dating back to last year.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies accuse 29-year-old Michael Gary Pruitt of firing into a home on Blackmon Circle off of North Rollins Drive in Kershaw back in March 2018. Investigators found 11 nine-millimeter cartridges in the roadway and discovered that the house had been struck at least three times. Bullets passed through the interior walls of the home and two bullets and two fragments were found inside.
On July 3, 2019, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Bowers Lane off of Country Club Road outside Kershaw. There, they found 32 fired cartridges in the roadway of a mobile home.
Pruitt was arrested shortly after each incident on various gun and drug possession charges, but hadn’t been charged in the shootings until October.
Pruitt was the passenger of a car stopped Oct. 21 for its driver having a suspended license. Pruitt was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen pistol found in the car.
Two days later, after discovering links among the cases, investigators charged Pruitt with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for the Blackmon Circle shooting. He was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling for the shooting incident on Bowers Lane.
An investigator located Pruitt at the Kershaw Motel on Nov. 5. He was arrested there, and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center.
