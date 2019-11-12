RNC organizers say they are months ahead of schedule, discuss security and what to expect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Major changes are coming to uptown Charlotte and Spectrum Center in August 2020 for the Republican National Convention.
On Tuesday, hundreds of media outlets from all over the world were invited to the Spectrum Center for a behind the scenes look of what’s coming and what to prepare for.
The organizers of the convention, several of which have lived in Charlotte since February, said they feel confident the event will be a success because of the city’s prior experience hosting a convention in 2012. They said they are two months ahead of schedule in their planning process.
“Nothing is shaking our confidence in Charlotte. This is the best city we can have this convention at," said the President and CEO of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Marcia Lee Kelly.
Charlotte will see an influx of tens of thousands of people in August, all in the city for the RNC. Conventions, no matter the city, are huge economic drivers.
And as the city of Charlotte preps on the outside, the Spectrum Center is getting changed on the inside. The RNC stage will be elevated 10-15 feet, creating a better sight line for delegates and media while also creating a bigger platform.
“We’re focused on making this the safest most successful convention around, nothing’s going to change that," said Kelly.
Safety has been a top concern for residents in Charlotte and a top priority for organizers. The RNC staff believes Uptown will be one of the safest place come next year because of the huge influx of police and security.
“Whenever we have a sitting president, whether that’s president Obama or President Trump, we always make sure the extra safety precautions," Kelly said. "Again, there’s no other place I’d rather be in Charlotte to feel safer.”
But with Chief Kerr Putney’s plan to retire and then come back for the RNC still on hold, we asked if RNC organizers were concerned with the possibility he might not be there.
“No, not at all. He’s a good leader, he’s trained the next generation and I thank Chief Putney for that," Kelly said.
After the RNC is over, the committee will do study on it’s economic impact. But organizers did mention that the Cleveland RNC brought in about $188 million to the economic development.
