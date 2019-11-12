Police: Videos involving sex act with animal airdropped without consent at middle school in Gaston Co.

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating reports of videos involving a sex act with an animal being airdropped without consent at a middle school in Gaston County.
According to the Lowell Police Department, the investigation is underway at Holbrook Middle School. The incident apparently happened on Nov. 4. Police say the video, which appeared to show an adult woman engaging in a sex act, was airdropped to someone at the school via an unknown person.
After the initial airdrop, police say, someone else at the school was tagged and the video began to spread through texts.
Lowell Police Department does not have any suspects yet, and Gaston County Police Department has been called to investigate.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.