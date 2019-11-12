Police trying to ID man who robbed Circle K of money, cigarettes in China Grove

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in China Grove are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a local gas station early Monday morning.
The robbery happened around 3:40 a.m. at the Circle K on N. Main Street. Police said a man walked into the store and demanded money from the register and a “case” of cigarettes. The robber did not show any weapon.
Officials say the crook looked to be in his 40s, is between 5′7″ and 5′10″ tall, and is bald with a stocky build.
Anyone who has information on the man’s identity or the robbery should call Sgt. Overcash with the China Grove Police Department at 704-857-7755 ext. 207.
