One of a kind plant-based food pilot plant opens its doors at NC Research Campus

In 2014, the General Assembly commissioned an economic feasibility study to evaluate food manufacturing’s potential in North Carolina. The study predicted that in less than 10 years, food manufacturing could contribute an additional 38,000 jobs and $10.3 billion boost to the state income annually, if key recommendations were realized. In 2015, Governor Pat McCrory formed a Food Manufacturing Task Force with 35 thought leaders representing various aspects of North Carolina’s food system to investigate how NC could seek economic opportunities in this area. NCFIL was one of the key recommendations of these leaders.