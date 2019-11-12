N.C. police warn public of ‘scam’ involving ‘untrustworthy drug dealers’

MINT HILL, N.C. (WMBF) – With tongue planted firmly in cheek, one North Carolina police department took to social media to warn the public of a “scam” involving “untrustworthy drug dealers.”
According to a post on the Mint Hill Police Department’s Facebook page, officers wanted the public to be aware of a scam in which drug dealers are using their cellphones instead of a scale to display the weight of the product they are selling.
“By placing the drugs on their cell phone, they can type in whatever weight they want, claiming it was the weight agreed upon during your transaction,” the post states.
Mint Hill officers are asking the public not to become a victim of the scam. They’re inviting those who may feel they’ve been cheated to come to the department and let staff “assist you by weighing your purchase to ensure that you didn’t get cheated out of what you paid for.”
The post appears to be a hit with the community. First posted on Nov. 4, it has over 4,700 reactions, more than 5,000 shares and over 1,200 comments as of Nov. 12.
