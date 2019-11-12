More than 6,000 Chester County water customers remain under a boil water advisory

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 6,000 homes and businesses in Chester County are still under a boil water advisory after a massive water main break in Fort Lawn on Monday.
The problem prompted the Chester County School District to close schools Tuesday, and it’s still possible the district could be closed other days this week.
One lane of Highway 9 headed toward Chester in Fort Lawn is also closed while the Chester Metropolitan District (CMD), the public water supply authority in the county, now waits to make repairs. CMD serves 6,500 customers over 560 square miles. The executive director says much of the wait on this repair comes down to one part.
“Putting the repair clamp just took about an hour to put on, but then we realized it wasn’t 100% sealed,” said Fred Castles, Executive Director of CMD. “We’re trying to get another part to replace the one that we put on that’s not fitting securely.”
And CMD Director Fred Castles says until then, it will continue to be a waiting game.
“We’re still able to pump with it on there, and we’re able to maintain pressure, but we’re going to have to put a new clamp on there,” said Castles. “If we can’t find one at a local utility or within North or South Carolina, we’re going to have to have one made which could take 2 to 3 days.”
Castles says the county lost 2-million gallons of water as a result of the break on the 30-inch transmission line in Fort Lawn. Some nearby water customers briefly lost water. But now all 6500 CMD customers are under a boil water advisory and will continue to be until the repair clamp can be replaced.
“We just want our customers to know that that we’re doing everything we can to remediate the problem and at least keep water pressure so that you can use it for bathing, and bathroom handwashing,” said Castles. “You just can’t use it to cook or to drink unless you boil it first, so we just want to get the message out there to keep everybody safe until we know through sampling that it is.”
Castles added it’s best not to use a dishwasher during the advisory either unless you know the water reaches boiling temperatures.
Castles says once the repairs are finished, the sampling and bacteria testing will take 24 hours. In the meantime, he says your water may be discolored because of sediment in the line. He says if you boil it, you won’t boil the color out, but it would still be safe to use or drink.
WBTV is staying in contact with CMD and will let you know when repairs are finished and the advisory has been lifted.
