Man charged with felony DUI after deadly crash on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with felony DUI after a deadly crash on Interstate 77 near Fort Mill.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on I-77 southbound near mile marker 87, just north of Fort Mill on Saturday, Nov. 9 around 10:30 p.m.
Troopers say 21-year-old Tylik Simril was driving a 2013 Jeep SUV south on I-77 when he drove off the left side of the road and struck the median barrier. Simril had a seatbelt on and was not injured or entrapped.
Officials said the right passenger was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where that person later died. That person has not yet been identified.
Simril is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and driving under suspension.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.