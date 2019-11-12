First Alert: Rain, mountain snow and falling temps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day for several reasons. First, rain will fall across the foothills and Piedmont through the early afternoon hours. In the mountains, it’s not rain, but snow that will fall through about lunchtime.
While a little bit may drift out into the foothills before ending, the accumulating snow looks to remain confined to the High Country. The population centers will probably not get more than one inch or so on grassy surfaces, but several inches are likely in the highest elevations along the TN border.
Lastly, we’ll all deal with gusty winds and dropping temperatures during the day. We’re starting off in the 50s around Charlotte, with temperatures falling well down to near 40° by late afternoon.
The mountains will be colder, with readings falling into the 20s with wind gusts up to 40 mph producing wind chills in the teens.
More sunshine returns for Wednesday, but it will be unseasonably cold with morning low temperatures near the record of 21°and afternoon highs only getting back the low to mid 40s.
Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies, with the chance for a stray rain shower, as high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. A few rain showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday as another cold front moves across the region and a coastal storm takes shape.
That storm could throw a few showers our even into Saturday – especially south/east of I-85 – but nothing too significant seems likely.
High temperatures look to be in the 50s for Friday into next weekend.
Be safe on the roads today!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
