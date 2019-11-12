First Alert issued for a COLD Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typically, we issue a First Alert for potential problems caused by precipitation. That isn’t the case this time.
The precipitation will be a thing of the past as we move through the next several hours. We now turn our attention to the temperature. Temperatures will continue to drop through the afternoon and into the night. By morning, it will be downright cold!
We will start Wednesday morning in the upper teens to the low 20s. Add to that a light breeze and it will feel even colder. It will feel like the low teens for most of us, while the mountains should feel like the single digits.
Those are serious temperatures when we aren’t used to dealing with numbers like that. Before you send the kids out to the bus stop, make sure they are properly bundled. On top of that, there could be some icy patches in the mountains. Watch out for those!
Highs on Wednesday won’t exactly be warm. We will have highs in the 40s both tomorrow and Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s before we moderate a little toward the weekend.
Stay warm!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
