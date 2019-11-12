First Alert declared for Wednesday morning as temps continue to plummet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures have fallen most of the day. We will continue to get chillier through the evening… and chillier still overnight. It will be a COLD morning for the WBTV viewing area!
Temperatures will fall to around 20° in the Charlotte area. (The old record low is 21°.) The mountains will fall to the teens. Here’s another problem. There will be a breeze. It won’t be a strong one but 5-10mph can really make a difference with temps that cold. It will feel like the teens for most of us and the single digits for the higher elevations.
Then, there’s one more thing… there could be some icy patches in the mountains. Put all that together and you get a First Alert morning. The rest of the day won’t exactly be warm but at least we get above freezing. Highs will reach the mid 40s.
Thursday will also top out in the mid 40s before we warm back up for Friday and the weekend. The fly in the ointment for the extended forecast is a coastal low pressure system.
The bulk of the rain will fall across eastern NC but some models are beginning to bring it a little farther west. If that happens, we will have a better chance for rain for Friday and Saturday. It is something that we will watch closely.
In the meantime, stay warm!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.