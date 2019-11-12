Drugs, stolen guns seized during Charlotte traffic stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they seized three guns, methamphetamine and a “substantial amount of cash” during a traffic stop in the Steele Creek area.
The incident occurred Friday on Westpark Drive near I-77 and Tyvola Road. Officers say they observed an occupied, white Toyota Avalon that appeared to be suspicious.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police seized a pistol, two rifles, methamphetamine, money and drug paraphernalia during a search of the car. One of the rifles was reportedly stolen.
Officers charged Carlos Martinez, 27, with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and resist/delay/obstruct a police officer.
