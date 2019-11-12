Drivers, officials happy to see all I-85 lanes open in Cabarrus, Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s something we’ve waited for years to report, and something drivers have waited years to hear: all of the lanes on I-85 in southern Rowan and Cabarrus County are now open. NCDOT removed the orange barrels and opened the lanes to traffic on Friday.
One driver said he wanted to take a “victory lap.” After years of construction and that annoying bottleneck between Concord and Salisbury, all eight lanes of I-85, four in each direction, and now open.
Even drivers who don’t come through the area very often noticed the difference.
“Man, this road, it took forever," said Georgia driver Pat Thomas. "It was just like one long enormous construction site, so coming up here a couple days ago, it was a great relief to see it wider and faster.”
But safety is the biggest advantage, according to officials. There were frequent accidents while the construction was taking place and without a shoulder, the road was a challenge.
“I have sat in traffic many times," said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. "It’s a marvelous event as far as I’m concerned that we have that road opened now. It means drivers can pass through safely and not be delayed in getting where they need to go.”
DOT says it is still doing some work on some individual lanes and exits in both Rowan and Cabarrus, but for now, all four lanes on the interstate are open.
On Thursday more progress when DOT and local officials cut the ribbon on the new exit at Old Beatty Ford Road. That event was set for Tuesday but was postponed due to the rain.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.