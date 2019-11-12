2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on I-485 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed that two people, including a juvenile, have died after a crash on Interstate 485 in Charlotte last Thursday night.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened on I-485 near mile marker 10. Emergency medical officials originally said three people were rushed to the hospital after the incident.
On Tuesday, troopers confirmed that two people had died. Those people were in a vehicle that had six people inside. Officials said one is a juvenile.
There’s no word on what happened or what caused the crash.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
