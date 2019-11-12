Dallas Cowboys Michael Bennett says his teammates convinced him to stand for the national anthem

“This... doesn’t take away what I have done... and the stances that I took, the death threats I have had on my life. I have done it all,” Bennett said. “I don’t think it makes me less of a person or makes them less of people. At the end of the day, people get caught into certain things and don’t get caught up into what people are doing to change society. We all are men. We are all trying to figure it out. None of us are finished products when it comes to society.”