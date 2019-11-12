Concord man held on $150,000 bond for impaired driving crash

According to the report at the Concord Police Department, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 9:53 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle crash with injury on Warren C. Coleman Blvd. (US Hwy 601) near Main Street. A 2001 Ford operated by Mathews was traveling north on Warren C. Coleman Blvd. when it crossed the center line and struck a 1999 Jeep traveling south. Mathews then corrected the vehicle, but again crossed the center line striking a 2013 Nissan occupied by a family of five head on.