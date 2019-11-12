Concord man held on $150,000 bond for impaired driving crash

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man remains in the Cabarrus County Detention Center after being charged last week in an impaired driving crash that injured several members of the same family.
The Concord Police Department Public Safety Unit has charged Andrew Michael Mathews, 30, as a result of a serious vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Mathews has been charged with diving while impaired, four counts of felony serious injury by vehicle and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (heroin).
According to the report at the Concord Police Department, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 9:53 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle crash with injury on Warren C. Coleman Blvd. (US Hwy 601) near Main Street. A 2001 Ford operated by Mathews was traveling north on Warren C. Coleman Blvd. when it crossed the center line and struck a 1999 Jeep traveling south. Mathews then corrected the vehicle, but again crossed the center line striking a 2013 Nissan occupied by a family of five head on.
All five occupants of the 2013 Nissan suffered severe injuries, one was air lifted to a local trauma center for treatment. At this time four of the five occupants of the Nissan remain hospitalized. Mathews also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was hospitalized.
The occupants of the 1999 Jeep were not transported from the scene but sought medical attention later. The investigation determined that Mathews was impaired on a controlled substance at the time of the accident.
Upon his release from a medical facility, he was arrested and charged. He is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under $150,000.
