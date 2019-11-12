CMPD: Man broke into nearly a dozen Charlotte businesses in a month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who they say broke into nearly a dozen Charlotte businesses in a month.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives have charged 59-year-old Bruce Jones with 18 counts of breaking and entering, 12 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of injury to property, two counts of possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of stolen goods.
The charges come from a series of commercial burglaries that happened in Charlotte between July-Sept. 2019, with 10 of them happening in September alone.
Police say Jones got into these businesses through a variety of ways including smashing windows, breaking though glass doors and prying open locks.
- On July 20, Jones broke into The Spoke Easy Bike shop on Elizabeth Avenue and stole cash from the business.
- On Sept. 4, Jones broke into the Capishe Real Italian Kitchen on E Morehead Street by forcing open a rear door. Cash was stolen from the business.
- On Sept. 4, Jones broke into The Spoke Easy bike shop a second time and once again stole cash from the business.
- On Sept. 11, Jones broke into the Morazan restaurant on South Boulevard. After smashing through a glass door Jones stole cash from the business.
- On Sept. 13, Jones broke into Pureluxe Nail and Spa on Copper Way.
- On Sept. 15, Jones broke into the Compalapa Restaurant on 6117 South Boulevard and stole cash from the business.
- On Sept. 20, Jones broke into the Clean Juice on Camden Road and stole cash from the business.
- On Sept. 24, Jones broke into Toccare on Providence Road. Jones gained entry into the business by prying the door open, however nothing was stolen.
- On Sept. 24, Jones broke into the Foxcroft Wine Co. Dilworth on East Boulevard.
- On Sept. 24, Jones broke into the Wine Loft on South Boulevard and stole cash from the business.
- On Sept. 26, Jones broke into the Artisanal Brewing Ventures on Yancy Road and stole cash from the business.
On Oct. 18, officers found Jones inside a business located at West 9th Street and North Graham Street. He was placed under arrest for multiple warrants that had been obtained in many of these cases.
After he was arrested, he was interviewed and confessed to all those incidents. After the initial arrest on the 18th, Detectives have continued to investigate other open cases and additional warrants were obtained.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
