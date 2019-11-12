Boil Water Advisory extended, Chester County schools open Wednesday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 6,000 homes and businesses in Chester County remain under a boil water advisory after a massive water main break in Fort Lawn on Monday.
The problem prompted the Chester County School District to close schools Tuesday, but the district will be open on Wednesday and operate on a normal schedule. All district-wide drinking fountains will be closed and covered, and food services will follow boil water protocols for any water used in food preparation. Students are encouraged to bring a sealed bottle of water to school for drinking and a bottle of sanitizer if they have one. Schools will have bottles of water available if needed as well as sanitizer. All restrooms will be operational.
One lane of Highway 9 headed toward Chester in Fort Lawn is also closed while the Chester Metropolitan District (CMD), the public water supply authority in the county, now waits to make repairs. CMD serves 6,500 customers over 560 square miles. The executive director says much of the wait on this repair comes down to one part.
“Putting the repair clamp just took about an hour to put on, but then we realized it wasn’t 100% sealed,” said Fred Castles, Executive Director of CMD. “We’re trying to get another part to replace the one that we put on that’s not fitting securely.”
And CMD Director Fred Castles says until then, it will continue to be a waiting game.
“We’re still able to pump with it on there, and we’re able to maintain pressure, but we’re going to have to put a new clamp on there,” said Castles. “If we can’t find one at a local utility or within North or South Carolina, we’re going to have to have one made which could take 2 to 3 days.”
CMD said that additional repairs are necessary on the 30-inch water main in the Fort Lawn area. Maintenance crews are scheduled to begin the additional repair work on Wednesday afternoon, once they receive the custom-made repair clamp from a manufacturer in North Carolina.
A small portion of Fort Lawn residents along South Carolina Highway 9, between US-21 and the Catawba River, may experience loss of water service for a few hours during the repair. Additional line flushing and sampling will take place Thursday.
Castles says the county lost 2 million gallons of water as a result of the break on the 30-inch transmission line in Fort Lawn. Some nearby water customers briefly lost water. But now all 6,500 CMD customers are under a boil water advisory and will continue to be until the repair clamp can be replaced.
“We just want our customers to know that that we’re doing everything we can to remediate the problem and at least keep water pressure so that you can use it for bathing, and bathroom handwashing,” said Castles. “You just can’t use it to cook or to drink unless you boil it first, so we just want to get the message out there to keep everybody safe until we know through sampling that it is.”
CMD expects to lift the ongoing Boil Water Notice once they receive passing bacteriological results. Sampling is expected to be complete by Friday evening. CMD will update its website and Facebook if the Boil Water Notice must be extended.
Castles added it’s best not to use a dishwasher during the advisory either unless you know the water reaches boiling temperatures. In the meantime, he says your water may be discolored because of sediment in the line. He says if you boil it, you won’t boil the color out, but it would still be safe to use or drink.
Residents are urged to continue to checking the website at www.chestermetrosc.com and the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChesterMetropolitanDistrict for regular updates.
