Chase ends with man crashing in to house in western Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man crashed his car into a vacant house on Sunday in Rowan County, and was charged with driving while impaired.
According to the report, at approximately 11:25 pm on Sunday night, a deputy spotted a car speeding on Miller Road. The deputy clocked the white 2017 Toyota Camry going 71 miles-an-hour in a 55 zone.
The driver turned onto Mooresville Road without stopping, then on to Briggs Road. The deputy began to pursue the driver.
The driver of the Camry then turned off the road as he was approaching White Road. The car went through a ditch, then crashed into a vacant house at 130 White Road.
According to the deputy, the Toyota was “windshield deep” into the house, and came to rest in the kitchen where several cabinets were destroyed.
The driver was not seriously injured. He was identified at Clinton John Lee, 40, of Salisbury. Lee was charged with driving while impaired, failure to stop for a stop sign, flee to elude, and speeding.
Bond was set at $1000.
According to the report, Lee told deputies that he had been drinking and was “stupid” for trying to get away.
Deputies say they found one empty bottle of Bud Ice in the car, as well as one full bottle.
