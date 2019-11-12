Charlotte shelters expand capacity as temps expected to fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several shelters are expanding capacity overnight Tuesday in Mecklenburg County due to the projected forecast, which shows temperatures well-below freezing.
Additional resources are being used to expand capacity at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Salvation Army Center of Hope.
The men’s shelter will receive additional sleeping mats. Requests for mats can be made throughtout the day Tuesday, county officials say, relaxing the standard lottery procedure that typically only happens between 8 and 9 a.m.
“In response to the extreme temperatures projected overnight for Tuesday, Nov. 12, Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and the American Red Cross are working together to support the needs of the community,” county officials say.
The Urban Ministry Center Day Services Center on N College Street will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope is implementing its “no-turn-away” policy and will have their facility open 24 hours a day.
CATS buses will be available to transport individuals to the shelters free of charge during the day Tuesday and Wednesday. Riders must identify a shelter a shelter location:
Men’s Shelter of Charlotte locations:
- 1210 N College Street
- 3410 Statesville Ave
Salvation Army Center of Hope location:
- 534 Spratt Street
