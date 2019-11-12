Bundle kids up for the chill at the bust stop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold weather tomorrow morning may be a shock to the system of students waiting on a school us to pick them up.
The temperature when North Rowan High student Nathan Corum got off the bus this afternoon is about 20 degrees cooler than when he got on the bus this morning, even so, he doesn’t mind.
“I barely feel cold," Nathan said.
Nathan may not feel the chill, but tomorrow morning thousands of students all across our area will be waiting on the bus to pick them up, and the temperatures will be in the teens and 20’s.
Administrators are hoping that parents will take precautions to keep their children safe while they’re waiting to catch that ride.
“Parents please wrap the kids up," said Marvin Moore, Principal at Isenberg Elementary School. "Make sure that they are bundled up and warm before coming because we want everybody to be safe and warm when then come in the building so thank you for doing that.”
Nathan will likely wait inside as long as he can, but does plan on taking some precaution for the weather. “I’ll thrown on a light jacket like I usually do," Nathan said.
