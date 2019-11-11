88-year-old missing Charlotte woman found, receiving medical attention

Search underway for missing woman in north Charlotte
November 11, 2019 at 6:41 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 7:49 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 88-year-old woman reported missing in north Charlotte Monday morning has been found and taken in for medical attention, Charlotte-Meckenburg police say.

Police say Geneva Nance was reported missing after being last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Monday morning, officials were searching for Nance on Victoria Avenue, just off of Statesville Road. She was located a short time later.

Nance has dementia and there was concern for her safety. Around 7:45 a.m., police said Nance was receiving precautionary medical attention.

Police say Nance has gotten lost at least four times in the past three years.

