88-year-old missing Charlotte woman found, receiving medical attention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 88-year-old woman reported missing in north Charlotte Monday morning has been found and taken in for medical attention, Charlotte-Meckenburg police say.
Police say Geneva Nance was reported missing after being last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Monday morning, officials were searching for Nance on Victoria Avenue, just off of Statesville Road. She was located a short time later.
Nance has dementia and there was concern for her safety. Around 7:45 a.m., police said Nance was receiving precautionary medical attention.
Police say Nance has gotten lost at least four times in the past three years.
