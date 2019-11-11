Work underway to set up Speedway Christmas for the Holidays

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Race fans are accustomed to visiting Charlotte Motor Speedway for a race under the lights. Beginning Nov. 22, however, the lights will take center stage at America’s Home for Racing.
The 10th edition of Speedway Christmas – the largest drive-through lights show in the Southeast – features a remarkable 4 million lights on a 3.75-mile course, giving speedway attendees the ultimate holiday experience.
In addition to driving on the iconic race track, this year’s Speedway Christmas lights show features an array of attractions that visitors can’t miss when pulling into Charlotte Motor Speedway, including:
Santa’s Safari: This year’s themed portion of the drive-through lights display, featuring safari animals from the Serengeti! The whimsical displays meld the holidays and the African plains.
Bethlehem Village: The Christmas story will be told via character mapping and live animals.
Movie Nights: From Thursday – Sunday of each week, enjoy holiday movies with the family on the speedway’s giant TV – drive-in style. Showings include The Polar Express, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, and ELF.
100-foot LED Tunnel: Take a stroll through a new walkway tunnel, decorated from top to bottom in lights!
75-foot RBG Christmas Tree: Watch as our tallest Christmas tree in the infield changes color – to music.
50-foot Ferris Wheel: The best view of the infield lights display – rides are $5/person and are available each night the village is open.
Merry-Go-Round: Take a ride on the traditional carousel – rides are $3/person and are available each night the village is open.
100-foot Hard Slide: Enjoy a quick ride down as you view the lights at speed – rides are $2/person and are available each night the village is open.
Photos with Santa: Santa Claus will be in town to celebrate the season until Dec. 24. His workshop will be set up in the Christmas Village for pictures with your family.
Fun Foods and Vendors: The mini donuts will be back this holiday season, along with s’mores kits and holiday themed concessions available for purchase.
The Speedway Club: Enjoy a family dinner high above the track at The Speedway Club, where you will enjoy the lights from six stories up. The Club is open to the public, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas brunch. Reservations are required during Speedway Christmas and can be made by calling 704-455-3216.
Overlook: Following your drive through the legendary track, park your car above Turns 3 and 4 on the Overlook for photo opportunities and a unique view of the lights.
Fans can buy tickets to Speedway Christmas by calling 1-800-455-3267, purchasing them at the ticket office or visiting https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway-christmas/. Speedway Christmas runs through Jan. 5, 2020, and is closed on Christmas Day.
