Vietnam and World War Memorial dedicated at City Park in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The new Vietnam and World Wars Memorial at the City Park in Salisbury was dedicated on Monday.
The memorial features black granite panels carrying the names of Rowan County men killed in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.
The memorials stand along the path that’s part of the Patriots Flag Concourse and Memorial. The Salisbury Rotary Club and the city dedicated the project in 2012.
There are three black panels for the Vietnam memorial that include the names of 40 Rowan Countians who died in the war; scenes from the war; the emblems of each military branch, POW-MIA and Vietnam Veterans of America; and a quote by President Ronald Reagan that was originally shared when he dedicated the National Vietnam Memorial in Washington.
“And just as they whom we commemorate were willing to sacrifice, so too must we, in a less final, less heroic way, be willing to give of ourselves,” Reagan said.
Monday’s dedication included special music, a proclamation, special remarks, a recognition for Vietnam Veterans, and a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.