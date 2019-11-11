Today’s sunshine & mild temps are ending as arctic air rushes in Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon highs are aiming towards the upper 60s as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies remain in place across the Charlotte metro area.
Anticipate an increase in cloud cover throughout the evening as the cold front inches closer to the Carolinas. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s region wide tonight meanwhile some area across Western North Carolina have the chance at receiving a few isolated showers before the day comes to an end.
The front will push through overnight providing rain showers the majority of region lasting through tomorrow morning's commute, therefore, we're issued a First Alert for tomorrow.
Arctic air will surge into the area Tuesday morning allowing rain to briefly transition to light wintry weather over the mountains from around daybreak through the morning.
Light snow accumulations, generally less than an inch are expected across much of the North Carolina mountains, although higher amounts are expected in the high elevations near the Tennessee border.
Blistery conditions will continue in the mountains and foothills through midday before sunshine and the coldest air of the season arrive Tuesday evening. We'll actually hit our Tuesday high shortly after midnight with afternoon temperatures dropping to the 40s ahead of a major drop in the low 20s overnight into Wednesday.
Dry conditions should be expected for the rest of the workweek with high temperatures remaining below seasonal averages.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
