Police searching for suspect on foot near Matthews following vehicle pursuit

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department has confirmed that they are currently working with officials from Union County, Stallings and CMPD to locate a suspect who was involved in a vehicle pursuit with police on Monday afternoon.
The suspect initially was chased by CMPD on US-74 before eventually turning into Matthews where he pulled off into a wooded area around E. John Street and McKee Road.
CMPD later confirmed that the car involved in the chase had been reported stolen earlier that morning.
As of 4:30 p.m. the suspect had not been located as officials continued to search the area.
No further information has been released at this time.
