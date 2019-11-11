New light show at SC State Fairgrounds to celebrate the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new light show featuring holiday scenes will go up at the fairgrounds this December.
Carolina Lights will allow families to drive through the displays in the comfort of their warm cars.
More than 100 light displays will go up along a mile-long route in the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park in the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.
Some of the scenes will include the 12 Days of Christmas, a dancing field of Christmas trees and a 25-foot-tall Frosty!
“The holidays are such a special time in our state, and we wanted to offer residents another way to celebrate the season with family and friends,” said Nancy Smith, South Carolina State Fair manager. “We believe this experience will provide an ideal complement to the many outstanding seasonal displays in our area.”
People can enjoy the light show from Dec. 7 to 28. It will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are sold at the gate and are $20 for a car, $35 for a mini-bus (under 25 passengers), and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more people. Entrance to the light show is at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. For more information, click or tap here.
